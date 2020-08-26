Roberto Serros MolinaOxnard - Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Roberto S. Molina (Bob), 74, died August 20, 2020, and was born and raised in Oxnard. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Julia S. Molina and Natalio J. Molina.Bob is survived by his wife Micaela C. Molina, his sister Natalia M. Young and brother Eloy Molina. Surviving family members including son Robert E. Molina (wife Veronica), daughter Jeanette M. Leboeuf (husband Jon Sr.), son Michael N. Molina, son Thomas E. Molina (wife Veronica), nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Surviving and missing him too are the many members of Micaela's paternal Cervantes family.Devoted to his faith in the Lord, Bob was an alter server at Christ the King and Our Lady of Guadalupe Churches. Until his passing, he attended church services with his wife and family at Santa Clara Church, where for many years Micaela has been singing in the choir.Bob was a 1964 graduate of Santa Clara High School and attended Ventura College. He was assistant manager and manager of Standard Brands Paint in Oxnard, Simi Valley and L.A. Semi-retired he worked at Pacific Vehicle Processors Inc. (PVP), now WWL Vehicle Services, Oxnard.During his early working career he demonstrated a love of service to his family through sports. Bob coached Little League baseball while his three sons were in the League. He coached AYSO soccer, allowing him to be a coach to his daughter too. He served a period of time as Board member of the Northside Little League.Bob transferred his enjoyment for modeling different kinds of cars, planes and trains to his boys and grandchildren. Bob was an avid fisherman and camper, camping in the summers with wife and family at Cachuma Lake, Lake Lopez, Leo Carrillo State Beach.In retirement he spent his last days taking long walks with his wife and going to their favorite restaurant. Before being with the Lord, his last moments on earth were being at home with his wife and family.Funeral arrangements are at Santa Clara Mortuary on H Street, Oxnard. Phone number 805-485-5757. Date of funeral is September 1, 2020. Mass time is 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.