|
|
Robin Carol Underwood
Westlake Village, CA
Robin Carol Underwood passed away on April 15, 2019 after more than a decade long struggle with Alzheimer's and one day after her 90th birthday. Preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn; brother, David; and her parents Ezra and Norine. Robin is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don: as well as their children Don (Denise) and Noele (Ruben): along with five grandsons Ruben, Don, Jon, Connor, Joshua and two granddaughters Mikayla and Autumn.
Robin led a full life as part of the greatest generation. Her early years were split between Southern California and Van Wert, Ohio where she graduated high school in 1946. Robin went on to graduate from Stanford University, marry her high school sweet heart, and thoroughly enjoy the travels being married to a member of the armed forces required. After leaving the Air Force, Robin and Don settled into a second career in Southern California.
Robin's love of education and reading led to her working for the Las Virgenes and Westlake Village Library system for many years. Her years of effort to establish the Westlake Village Library through planning, fund raising, and volunteerism prompted the City of Westlake Village to honor her in 1990 for her dedication. Her love of books was infectious and her ability to motivate young minds to also develop the love of reading and education was a special gift she shared with all. Robin's love for dogs was no secret, especially Collies, which she has had by her side since she was young. Robin enjoyed needle point and knitting in her spare time, preferably with one of her Collies at her feet.
Another gift she passed along to all she met was her quiet dignified presence. Robin's unwavering commitment to civility in all areas of her life was noted by her family, co-workers, and community. We all should strive to live life well lived like Robin did?the world would be better for it. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Westlake Village Library or the Humane Society. We all love her and miss her immensely. Rest in peace Mom.
A remembrances services will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA., on April 26th at 2:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019