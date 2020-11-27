Robyn Loree Davis



Ventura - 1957-2020



It is with incredible sorrow that we announce the passing of Robyn Loree Davis on November 19, 2020 in Ventura, CA.



She was born in Bakersfield, CA on June 12, 1957. She lived in Ventura county most of her life and attended both Buena High School and Ventura High School. She went to school for electronics and worked for Schlumberger and Raytheon in the 80's. In later years she worked for Delta Microwave.



Robyn and husband James Ray Hall, Jr. had one daughter, Brandy Rae Hall, who was born in 1979. Robyn was married to Jim until 1989. In 1992, Robyn had a second daughter, Carlee Elizabeth Cline, with husband, Bobby L. Cline. She remained married to Bobby until 2017. She spent her final years with her companion, David Christenson.



Robyn will be remembered for her fun personality and her quick-witted sarcasm. Robyn loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending quality time with them. She shared the love of reading she learned from her dad with both of her daughters. She was the oldest child, oldest grandchild and was looked up to by her younger siblings and cousins. We are comforted in knowing she is now with her mother, father and brother in Heaven.



Robyn is survived by her companion David; daughter Brandy Rae Willis and husband Kenneth Walter; daughter Carlee Elizabeth Morris and husband Dreu; grand-children Tucker and Baylee Morris and Kenneth Willis; step-mother, Georgia Andrews and husband Gary; step-mother Joyce Davis; sister Shari Beckstrand; sister Michelle Newman and husband Greg; sister Suzanne Farmer and husband Michael; sister Kimberly Lloyd and husband Dirk; step-brothers Ryan and Harvey Hooten and step-sister Keri Hooten-Roberts. She also leaves behind a wonderful extended family and too many friends and acquaintances to count.



She is preceded in death by her father Xavier James Davis; mother Frankie Darlene Lackey; step-father Don Fortenberry and brother Samuel Darren Fortenberry.



Services for Robyn will be held at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on Dec. 1st at 11:00 am. Directions to the celebration of Robyn's life will be provided at the service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store