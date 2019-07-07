|
Rochelle Louise Kirkegaard
Ventura - Rochelle Louise Kirkegaard, 81, of Ventura, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, peacefully and with her family at her side.
Rochelle was born on March 6, 1938, in Fargo, North Dakota and was a 40 year resident of Ventura. She attended Kaiser Nursing School in Oakland, graduating with honors in 1959. Rochelle had a long career as a nurse and was part of the team that started the oncology department at Community Memorial Hospital. Her greatest joy in life was her family, especially her four granddaughters, and is fondly remembered for the amazing family meals she prepared.
Rochelle was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty years, Paul Kirkegaard, mother Lillian Anderson, brother-in-law Roger Kolberg and niece Sarah Miner.
Rochelle is survived by her son Eric, daughter-in-law Melissa, granddaughters Hannah and Emma; son Chris, granddaughters Madeline and Sophie; son John, daughter-in law Lou; sister Barbara Kolberg, nieces Kristin and Karyn; sister Karen Miner and brother-in-law Jeff Miner.
A service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003, with Pastor Erin Martinson of Trinity Lutheran Church presiding. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019