Rodney (Rod) Baehr
Ventura - To Friends & Family;
It is with regret that we inform you of the sudden passing of Rodney (Rod) Baehr on April 30th, 2019.
Rod was born on March 1, 1944 in Selma, CA to father Ralph Baehr and mother Sonya Baehr. At the time of his death Rod was 75 years old. He is survived by an older brother James Baehr of Yountville, CA, a daughter Tina Baehr Slay of Tenn and two grandchildren, a stepson Michael McCown and wife Lilly of MO and five grandchildren, he will be missed.
Rod was an Oil Worker retiring from Chevron USA in 1997 after many years of platform service in Ventura. Priv. services were performed by Otto & Sons, Channel Islands FH & Crematory.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 23, 2019