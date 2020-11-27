Rodolfo "Rudy" Magana MedinaOak View - Rodolfo (Rudy) Magana Medina was welcomed into heaven on November 20 in Oak View due to dementia and diabetes complications. He was 70 years old.Rudy was born in Oxnard, CA on December 25, 1949 to Nick and Vera Medina. After graduating from Oxnard High School, Rudy held various jobs around Ventura County. He became a painter and then worked as a contractor for 30 years. His daughter was born in 1972 and his son in 1973. Rudy met Pam in 1992, married her in 1995, and helped raise her three children. In 2014 Rudy trusted in Jesus Christ alone for the forgiveness of his sins and hope of eternal life. Resting in his Savior, Rudy went home to be with the Lord, in whose presence there is abundant joy (Ps. 16:11).Rudy is survived by Pam, his wife of 25 years, his 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister and her family, brother and his family, aunt, and many cousins. Rudy loved spending time with his family, watching the kids play outside, taking vacations with them, and bringing them to work with him.A memorial service to honor Rudy's life will be held on December 12 at 1:00 pm at Faith Community Church, 723 S D St, Oxnard, CA 93030. The service will be held outside due to Covid restrictions, and we ask that attendees please wear a mask. Unfortunately, these same restrictions prohibit a reception to follow.Although we mourn the death of our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, "we do not grieve like those who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, in the same way, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep" (1 Thess. 4:13-14).