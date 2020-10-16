Roeberta E. SampsonRoeberta Eleanora Sampson passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home in Camarillo. Roeberta ("Bobbi") was born on July 29, 1936, in Endicott, New York, the daughter of Clifford and Beatrice Decker.Bobbi moved from New York to California after graduating from high school to settle in Simi Valley and start her family with her husband James Stanton, now deceased. Bobbi worked for many years in the banking industry as a branch manager. After retirement, she remarried Jack Sampson, now deceased, and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she enjoyed the outdoors and in particular skiing, golfing and fishing. She returned to Camarillo in 2009 to be close to family where she enjoyed spending time with her family and golfing with her friends at Leisure Village.Bobbi is survived by her son Jeff Stanton and his wife Wendy Stanton and her son Brian Stanton and his wife Monique Cordray, all of Camarillo. Bobbi is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Roller, Michaela Stanton, Sydnee Stanton, Max Stanton, Molly Honnef, Tanner Honnef and James Sampson and by two great grandchildren Mason and Liam Roller. Bobbi had a great sense of humor and a kind heart and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private family Celebration of Bobbi's Life will be held later this year.