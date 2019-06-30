|
|
Rogelio "Boy" Ibarra Padre
- - Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, was welcomed by our Savior in heaven on June 13th, after a valiant 6 month fight in ICU and sub-acute care, surrounded by family. Rogelio "Boy" Ibarra Padre was born on July 2,1944 in Taleb, Bantay, Ilocos Sur, Phillippines to the late Lorenzo and Veronica Padre.
At the age of 25, he immigrated to the US with his sister Jean to join his grandfather, brother Paul, parents, and his youngest siblings Danny and Patty, who were among the first Filipinos to settle in Camarillo. His brother Vic and late sister Linda soon followed them.
Less than 2 years after leaving his homeland, he returned to marry Carrie Pacada. Together they lovingly raised 2 daughters and a son. Family members relocating from the Philippines always had a place to stay in their family home. After working tirelessly mainly as a heavy equipment operator from dawn to dusk for over 20 years to provide for his family, he suffered a traumatic injury.
He remained the strong, vital patriarch of his family and was steadfast in his Catholic faith. His interests included gardening and carpentry. He especially enjoyed growing Asian vegetables from "back home", sharing his backyard harvest with loved ones. Manning the grill at his home-built barbecue, he loved to feed family and friends and didn't hesitate to spend his scarce time off work on construction projects for family.
He is survived by Carrie, his devoted wife of 47 years; their 3 children: Carolyn (David), Catherine (Henry) and Christopher; 3 grandchildren: Sofia, Madelyn and Sonoma; 6 siblings and their spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, July 1st, at Griffin Family Funeral Chapel, 1075 E Daily Dr in Camarillo. Flowers are welcome.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 2nd at St Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N Las Posas Rd in Camarillo.
Internment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N "H" St in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 30, 2019