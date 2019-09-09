|
Roger Clayton Goodman
- - Roger Clayton Goodman went to be with our lord Aug 11 2019. Born to Robert Leo Goodman and Janice (Lynn) Goodman Dec 15 1953. Roger is survived by his mother Janice Goodman of White City OR. 2- sons David Goodman of Murrieta Ca. and Roger Goodman JR. Of Bakersfield Ca. 2- Daughters Rachell Douglas of Goodyear Az. and Sara Horrigan of Anderson Ca. 4- Brothers Jack Tutt and Alan Lynn both of Port Angeles WA. Robert Goodman JR. Of White City OR. Terry Goodman of Baltimore MD. 2- Sisters Kathy McCall of Eagle Point OR. and Sandy Cook of Anderson CA. Roger had 9 grandchildren, 16 nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his father Robert Leo Goodman. Roger retired in 2015 from the city of Camarillo CA. after 28 years of service and moved to his dream home on 16 Acres in Anderson CA. He loved serving the lord and his community. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing him. Services to be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park (2052 Howard Rd) in Camarillo, CA on 9/14/19 at 2PM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019