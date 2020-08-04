1/
Roger Garcia Oliva
Roger Garcia Oliva

Oxnard - Roger Garcia Oliva, 81 of Oxnard, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Roger was born on October 26, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska and was a resident of Oxnard for about 70 years. He worked at AGRX for 20 years until retiring in 2017. Roger loved to garden and was an active member of Santa Clara Parish.

Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years Eva Oliva, his daughter Annette Oliva of Oxnard, brothers John Oliva, Sherman Oliva, Tom Oliva and Victor Oliva all from Oxnard, mother-in-law Asuncion Padilla of Oxnard, brother-in-laws Lonny Padilla of Las Vegas, Gene Padilla of El Paso, Paul Padilla of Oxnard, Joe Padilla of Oxnard and Danny Padilla of Oxnard, sister-in-law Ramona Padilla and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held for Roger on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10a at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H St. Oxnard, CA.

Roger has been entrusted to care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com






Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
