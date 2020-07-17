Roger H. Ransom



Camarillo - Roger H. Ransom, of Camarillo, completed his life on July 3, 2020. A life-long engineer, he always had his eye out for projects to tackle, whether it was designing a telescope or clever but convoluted schemes to bring electricity and water to the family's rustic cabin at Tweedy in the high desert. After completing the V-12 Navy College Training Program at UCLA in 1946, Roger used his GI bill to take flying lessons. He spent $200 to buy a used PT-19 which provided him many adventures. Joining the Air Force in 1951, he flew B-25s, as well as numerous other planes. Roger never lost his love of flying. For his ninety-second birthday he flew loops and barrel rolls over Santa Paula, reliving the aerobatic flights of his younger years. An instructor was along merely to make the flight legal.



Roger's career was designing and manufacturing scientific optical instruments such as lenses and mirrors, largely for the space program. Optical elements from John H. Ransom Laboratories, founded by his father during the Depression, were utilized on the Hubble Space telescope and on the Mariner Mars probes.



Roger's greatest pride was his family. Roger's greatest gift to his family was his unshakable belief in each one's worth and probability of success. He had been married to his beloved wife Shirley, née Marshall, just shy of 55 years when she passed away in 2007. Together they raised four children: Julie, Ben, Mike and Jim. Roger is also survived by their spouses, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren (with two more expected any moment!), nephews and nieces, many friends, and his recent companion, Debby Sutton. He was preceded in death by his bother Phillip in 1986, sister Faraday in 2013, and second wife Nora Calaprice in 2019.



He pointed a lot of people in the right direction and helped to make the world a better place. Roger was a leader of Boy Scout and Sea Scout troops, hosted AFS exchange students, taught GATE students, and was a past president of the local Optimist Club. Everyone who has interacted with Roger over his 93 years speaks of a remarkable, optimistic, generous, and brilliant man. Roger would add "lucky" to the list.



Roger wielded an arsenal of jokes. He exercised his wry sense of humor in composing new lyrics to old show tunes, ditties, and poems to describe friends and situations. In one of his family's favorites, he embellished, "If ever I should leave you, it might involve tomatoes, knowing how I hate those. . ."



Roger was born on May 19, 1927 in Los Angeles to John H. Ransom and Louise Hambrecht. Through his father's line, Roger was a descendant of the Rogers family who came to California in covered wagons from Texas in 1869. Roger succumbed to congestive heart failure (Covid-19 negative) in Camarillo. Now he's doing barrel rolls in a blue and yellow open-cockpit PT-19 in the sky, which is where he may have gone on his frequent naps anyway.



Roger's family will be hosting an on-line Celebration of Life via Zoom on Saturday, August 15th. Please contact R2LifeCelebration@gmail.com for a link to the gathering.









