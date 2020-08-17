Roger Lee Kerr
Mt. Vernon, MO - Roger Lee Kerr, age 81, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born January 12, 1939, in La Russell, Missouri, the son of Henry Kerr and Norma Randolph.
Roger was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was a deputy sheriff with the Ventura, County Sheriff's Office in Ventura, California, retiring after 22 years of service. Roger and his wife, Marie, moved back to Mt. Vernon in 1989 and he worked for the Mt. Vernon Police department for eight years and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office for seven years.
On May 15, 1956, he married Marie Scarbrough, in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
Roger is survived by his wife, of 64 years, Marie; one daughter, Brenda Kerr of Mt. Vernon; one son, Brent Kerr and his wife, Julie, of Camarillo, California; one sister, Jerlene Scott, of Mt. Vernon; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Kerr and Norma Randolph, daughter, Deborah Kerr and one brother, Ralph Kerr.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
.