Roger Ray Rhoades
Ventura - Roger has gone home. He is being greeted by his parents (John & Helene Rhoades), 3 brothers, sister, niece and other family members in heaven. Sharing his stories and chatting up a storm.
His friendly smile, sense of humor and big heart will be missed. He lived in the Ojai/Ventura area since 1962.
The family is asking for stories about Roger. Anyone having a story about Roger, please submit to the following e-mail address: [email protected]
Please include your name, e-mail address and phone number with your story. These stories will be part of his Life-Party that is being planned in the near future. When a date, time and place are confirmed, someone will notify you of Roger's Life Party. Arrangements were under the direction of the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019