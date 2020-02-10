|
Roger Walter Parks
Thousand Oaks - June 20, 1941- April 12, 2019
Roger Parks, 78 of Thousand Oaks, passed away peacefully after a very short an unexpected illness on April 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Roger "Roger-Dodger" was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 5 years old, he traveled with his family to Southern California. Roger embraced the Southern California lifestyle, purchasing a home in Thousand Oaks in 1967. He loved cars, dancing to the jukebox, playing pinball machines and everything the 1950's had to offer. Later in life he learned to love the diverse cultures of the area, foods and loved cheering on the LA Dodgers!!
Roger met his wife Laurel Parks traveling for work on an airplane coming from Detroit to LA. It was a whirlwind romance, with a wedding in Michigan, moving her to his California home and ultimately 51 years of celebrated marriage. They shared life, their birthdays, raising their two children, 6 grandchildren and many adventures together.
He graduated from Pierce College; there he discovered his passion for designing cars, racing prototype cars and his strength in mechanics, electronics and engineering. Later in life he continued his education at California State University Long Beach.
Roger began his career at Rocketdyne as an intern, later working at RCA, advanced his career with ITT Gilfillan for 17 years and rounded at his career with another 20 years as a Senior Engineer for Boeing's Rocketdyne division working on the Space Station. He retired in June of 2009.
One of his career highlights was attending the Second Module of the Space Station launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida 1998. Over the years, he enjoyed meeting many of the great astronauts and being part of such a ground breaking International Team. A new star on the Horizon "Unity" was something that he treasured being a small piece of.
He was a friend and caregiver for many, any excuse for a walk, or lunch with friends and Roger was there and ready to drive or go along for the adventure. We will miss him and treasure so many precious memories with him.
Roger is leaves behind his beloved wife Laurel Parks, his sister Beverly Fry, his children Dean (spouse Patricia) Parks, Annette (spouse Tim) Wells, his grandchildren Allison, Dale, Josephine, Russel, Andrew and Leone and his many loving neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Sylvia Parks.
The family will be celebrating his life at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, 101 E. Wilbur Road, Thousand Oaks.
Life is a Highway, making memories one road trip at a time! Driving in his 54' Corvette and cruising Route 66!
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020