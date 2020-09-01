Roger Wayne Apodaca
Camarillo - Roger Wayne Apodaca, Camarillo, CA passed on August 24, 2020 at the age of 65.
He was a cherished husband, father, brother, cousin, and friend. Roger was born in Oxnard, CA on July 30, 1955 to Oliver and Alice Apodaca. He attended Santa Clara Elementary and High School. He continued his education at CSUN and graduated with a Business degree.
On February 26, 1982, Roger welcomed his first daughter, Anne Apodaca, (Matt Zozaya), and was pleased to add a stepdaughter, Kealeilani Strench.
After school Roger tackled many jobs to find the perfect fit in 1984, ultimately at Willamette Industries. There he gained a work family and friends of almost 30 years.
On May 18, 1994, Roger married Robyn in Sonderborg, Denmark. They traveled Europe and enjoyed many historical adventures together. On November 4, 1996 and June 20, 1998 respectively, Roger and Robyn were blessed with their two beautiful children, Christian and Courtney Apodaca.
Adventure could be his middle name. If he wasn't riding his dirt bikes, ATV, quads, or mountain bikes, he was splashing in the water on his jet ski, seadoos, or kayak. His latest hobby was riding and working on eBikes. He said he felt like a 20 year old!
Baseball, softball, football, volleyball, and soccer had Coach Roger active with practices, games, and tournaments. He enjoyed watching every sport.
A devoted family man, Roger loved his only sister April Apodaca (Robert Bautista), enjoyed his numerous cousins, and treasured his wife and children. Roger being a spiritual man supported his family and friends with grace and morality.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 9:00am at Padre Serra Parish, 5205 Upland Road, Camarillo, CA 93012, outside on the back patio. Masks are required.
For those looking to offer their support, we ask that you consider donating to our GoFundMe Campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/manage/memorial-for-roger-apodaca