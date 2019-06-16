|
|
Roland Raffler was our dear friend & neighbor for 23 years passed away May 8th. He was born in Germany in July 30, 1930. He spent his young life surviving, first the invasion of the Nazis and then the Russians. After the war, after 7 attempts he escaped to free Europe, and then to America. He learned English, worked his way up to become a big cat trainer, eventually working for Ringling Bros. Circus. He went on the have his own pig act, train seals for the Navy, and a long run of training numerous animals for all the famous animal movies of his day. He was a part of Jungleland before he moved with Animal Actors to Carlisle Canyon where he lived for 50 years. He became an avid builder, delighting us with his imaginative structures. Join us in celebrating his life, June 30th at his home. Contact Lynne 805 657-0033
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019