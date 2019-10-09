|
Rolynn Devon Hansen
- - Rolynn Devon Hansen was born May 18, 1930, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Olga Helene Carlsen and Edmund Elvoid Hansen. He was the second of five children and was preceeded in death by siblings Eldeen and Lynda Kae Hansen.
During high school he had several interesting part time jobs, at a bicycle repair shop, at the railroad station as a call boy and an ice cream factory where he had a dish of ice cream every day. His boss thought he would tire of it, but he loved ice cream to the end of his life. He graduated from Pocatello High school with Camarillo resident Charlene Harmon, who later in life married Burl Bushman, becoming Devon's close friend. Following graduation, he served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Denmark; his ancestral home.
Upon his return he was drafted into the United States Army stationed in Fort Ord, CA, as a munitions instructor. One evening while square dancing, he met Marnell Morton, a local girl, who came to dance with the soldiers. They were married on June 26, 1955, and are the parents of four children, Marlynn Hansen (Kevin Humphries), Davin (Lisa Hansen), Brian (Heather Hansen), and Deanne Hansen (Gokhan Gunver).
Devon graduated from Monterey Peninsula Junior College, as well as San Jose State University in June, 1960. That September he was hired to teach Industrial Arts at Hueneme High School and moved his family to Oxnard. Ten years later, they moved to their current home in Camarillo. Devon also taught many years at Camarillo High School and ended his career at Frontier High School.
He is the grandfather of twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, whom he always greeted with a big hug. He performed with the Cabrillo Music Theater Company in Oxnard for many seasons. His favorite roles were Tevye, from Fiddler on the Roof, which he performed three times and Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol. He was also an enthusiastic barbershop singer and performed in his own quartets.
He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints his entire life. He served in many capacities and especially shared his musical talent, singing in ward and stake choirs, small groups, and solos. He sang for many weddings and funerals, as he felt this was a gift he had been especially blessed to share.
He passed away on September 28, 2019, from natural causes, attendant from Chronic Heart Failure and Kidney Failure. He is survived by siblings Karolea Dayley and Duane Hansen, as well as his sweetheart Marnell.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 12 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1201 Paseo Drive, Camarillo. The viewing will be at 9:00 am, funeral at 10:00 am.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 9, 2019