Romeo P. Fornoles



Oxnard - Romeo Palencia Fornoles, of Oxnard, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and cousin died on August 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer for over 7 years, while also battling Parkinson's. Born in Topas, Nabua, Camarines Sur, Philippines on May 5, 1947, Romeo, also known as 'Romy', earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Mapua Institute of Technology, Phillipines. He, along with his father Juan, were pioneers in the Philippine film industry for the colorization of films at LVN Studios.



He emigrated to the United States in 1983, bringing his beloved wife of 47 years, Linda, and son John (John-John) with him. In the United States, he strived hard and had a long, successful career as a color timer in the film industry, serving as head color timer on various film restoration projects such as The Godfather, A Hard Day's Night, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and Gone with the Wind.



His interests and passions included basketball (playing on club teams in the Philippines and cheering on his favorite team, the LA Lakers), films and movies, music (especially the Beatles and music from the '60s), and collecting vintage cameras. He often served as a main photographer at family events. He also adored his grandson Nolan, dancing and playing with him at every opportunity.



Romy's family and friends will miss his playfulness and humor. He had the ability to make everyone around him laugh and was considered the family's practical joker. While in the Philippines, he would take great delight in scaring his visiting nephews with ghost stories and sneaking up on them at night for full effect. Joking aside, he was a very doting uncle to his nephews and nieces.



Romy was appreciated for his dedication, devotion, thoughtfulness, and generosity towards family members. He could always be counted on to play a positive and significant role in his family's lives, providing his wisdom and support at important junctures. This included serving as President of the St. Jude Agro-Industrial Secondary School in the Philippines, a school that his father Juan established to provide educational opportunities to families in poverty. He served in this role for several years, and continued his support thereafter.



Romy was also devoted to God and lived his life according to His will. Romy's family looks forward to seeing their beloved Papa and Lolo again in the next life.



In addition to his wife Linda and son John, Romy is survived by his siblings, Nelia (Arturo) Canete and Renato (Alaine) Fornoles; his daughter-in-law, Lisa, and grandson Nolan; his nephews Arnel, Kali, Agi; and his niece Aileen. He was predeceased by his father, Juan Fornoles, and his mother, Victoriana Fornoles.



There will be a funeral mass planned for a future date in September, and will be streamed online. Details will be shared in the next few weeks. Romy's family would like to thank everyone for their continuing love, support, and prayers during this difficult time.









