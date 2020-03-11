|
Ronald 'Dean' Lindsey
1952 - 2020
Dean Lindsey was born on February 9, 1952 in Santa Paula California, and passed away peacefully at home on March 6th, surrounded by family and friends and his beloved dog Peyton.
Dean worked several odd jobs right out of high school, and by his early 20's owned his first dozer. That paved the way to starting his own business, Lindsey Excavating & Grading. Over the years he owned multi pieces of heavy equipment & trucks.
He retired about 10 years ago, and has been enjoying traveling and his new founded love of woodworking. He had many hobbies over the years, including riding his Harley, but nothing compared to his love of drag racing, and the friendships that formed at the track.
He is proceeded in death by his father Gerald, mother Wilda and brother Farrell.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Luana, sons Gerry and Matt and his daughter-in-law Kelsey, and the biggest joy of his life was being a grandpa to his grandson Cooper Dean.
He will also be missed by his brother Danny Seaman along with brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Santa Paula Cemetery on Monday March 16th at 10:00 am, followed by a reception at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura from 11:00 - 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, Dean would love you to make a donation in his name, to:
Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center
705 East Santa Barbara Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020