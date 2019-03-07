|
|
Ronald A. Helson
Ventura, CA
Ronald A. Helson, age 86, died in Ojai of apparent heart failure on Feb. 21, 2019. Born in Toronto, Canada, to Richard and Lillian Helson, they immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio. At 17, he joined the U.S. Army and was deployed to Japan to fight in the Korean Conflict, in the 187th Airborne Division, Special Forces. Upon returning, he remained in the Army Reserves, retiring after 30 years, as a Lt. Colonel.
His work career began in the oilfields of Bakersfield, then Bakersfield Police Department, Santa Ana P.D., Ventura County Sheriff's Department Crime Laboratory, then private practice as Paladin Investigative Services.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jill, children Max Reed (Kate Carpenter), Eric Helson, Ramona Ellison (Kerry), and Torek Helson (Mia), eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and one on the way.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019