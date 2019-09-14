|
Ronald "Ron" Charles Gilchrist
Simi Valley - Ronald "Ron" Charles Gilchrist, 73, loving father of 4, grandfather of 12, passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at his home in Simi Valley, CA.
Born on January 2nd in New Jersey to Charles and Jeanette Gilchrist he was one of 8 children. After serving a stint in the Army he moved to California where he met and married Dorothy Louise Everard. They raised 4 boys in the Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley area.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Jeanette, his former wife, and life-long partner Dottie, as well as his siblings Danny, Jeanette, and Bonnie. He is survived by his sister Joyce, brother Tom, his sons, Thomas, David and Darin, and 12 grandchildren. Ron's quick wit, wry smile, fierce loyalty, and generous nature will be forever missed.
Memorial service to be held Sept 15th at 1:00 pm. Please contact the family for further details.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 14, 2019