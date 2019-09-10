|
Ronald D. (Ron) Kirby
Bakersfield - (1936-2019)
Ronald (Ron) Kirby was born in Montebello California, the son of Norval and Lois Kirby. He passed away on September 1, 2019 in Bakersfield California. He is survived by his wife Beverly, His brother Dwight, his daughters Lynn Mello (Joe),and Laurie White (Mark), his sons Jeff Kirby (Michelle Joy) and James Kirby, and his step-children, Kari Hubbell, Kraig Harmon, Brad Harmon, Kathy Davis (Shawn), and Keith Cross. Ron also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Jett, and his step daughter Lynn Melton
Ron attended Bakersfield High, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954, where he proudly served his country in the submarine service. After his service he worked in the financial services industry in Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.
Ron had many interests in life, all of which he pursued with passion. He had his private pilot's license, and loved flying. He owned a sailboat, and was a member of the Channel Islands Yacht Club. He was an accomplished wood-worker, and maintained an impressive shop in his garage. Ron was also active in his local chapter of submarine veterans, and attended conferences throughout the country. Sharing time with his fellow submariners brought a special joy to his life. Ron recently had the privilege of taking part in Flight #37 of the Kern County Honor Flight, to honor veterans of the Korean War.
However, Ron's greatest joy in life was his family. He loved his children and step-children, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ron was known as the life of the party to all who came in contact with him. His jokes and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday September 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5500 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ron can be made to the Honor Flight Kern County, Box 255, 8200 Stockdale Highway, Suite M-10, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 10, 2019