Ronald Edwin Rayburn



Simi valley - Ronald Edwin Rayburn, 85, of Simi Valley, passed away at home Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He will be remembered as a thoughtful, careful and quietly daring person who liked to explore new places and try new things.



He was born February 20, 1934 to Joseph and Edith Rayburn in Manchester, Iowa. His wife, Beverly, lived in the same town, where they met in kindergarten and attended the same schools. Their acquaintance eventually blossomed into a classic high-school romance - he a football player and she a cheerleader - that continued through nearly 60 years of marriage and adventures.



They lived in Rapid City, SD during the mid-1950s while Ron completed a tour as a radio operator in the Air Force, where he flew on heavy bombers such as the B-36. He also learned to play the ukulele and fly small planes. In 1961, after attending Iowa State University, Ron moved his family moved to Simi Valley. He became a mechanical engineer at Rockwell International, where he worked on acoustic and vibration analysis for several aircraft, including the B-1 bomber. In 1976 he fulfilled a lifelong dream by opening an auto repair shop - Stop Lite Brake & Alignment - in Simi.



Ron's love of engines and exploration filled his family's lives with unusual experiences - cross-country flights in tiny airplanes, dune buggy trips to ghost towns such as Panamint City, camping trips around the country and decades of boating trips to Lake Powell on the Colorado River. When he decided to build a car to race at Saugus Speedway, the entire family served as pit crew, changing tires and cooling off the radiator. His son became the driver as soon as he was old enough and has raced ever since. Over the years, Ron helped and advised many racing teams at Saugus, Irwindale Speedway and Kern County Raceway.



Lately, when he wasn't racing or working on a mechanical challenge, Ron enjoyed Wednesdays at the Goebel Senior Center in Thousand Oaks. He was part of the aeronautical discussion group, and he played and sang with the ukulele strummers and singers.



Ron will be greatly missed by his daughter Rita Pulaski; his son Craig Rayburn, daughter-in-law Natalie Rayburn, and his granddaughters Melanie and Pamela Rayburn. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at Rose Family Funeral Home, 4444 Cochran Street in Simi Valley. Published in Ventura County Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019