|
|
Ronald J. Fraher
Las Cruces - Ronald J. Fraher passed away at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Ron was born to Joseph and Theresa Fraher on March 2, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. His work brought him to California in 1959. From California he moved to New Mexico 18 years ago.
Before retiring he worked as an Electronic Warfare Engineer at Point Mugu Naval Air Station in Calif, then at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. He was a member of and active in the Association of Old Crows.
Ronald loved to fly and had a pilot's license for many years. He used to take his family on short flights in a Cessna from Santa Maria airport. While he lived in New Mexico he took up stunt flying and would relax by doing aerobatic tricks in a Citabria.
He is predeceased by his parents, wife Anna Fraher, son Ron Fraher and grandson Steven Stachkunas.
He is survived by his daughter Valerie (Brian) Stachkunas, Ventura, CA., son John (Claudia) Fraher, Ventura, CA., son Richard (Leticia) Fraher, St. Augustine, FL., several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura California on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
Inurnment will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park next to his wife and son.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 4, 2019