Services
Sacred Heart Church
10800 Henderson Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
10800 Henderson Road
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Fraher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Fraher


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Fraher Obituary
Ronald J. Fraher

Las Cruces - Ronald J. Fraher passed away at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico on August 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Ron was born to Joseph and Theresa Fraher on March 2, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York. His work brought him to California in 1959. From California he moved to New Mexico 18 years ago.

Before retiring he worked as an Electronic Warfare Engineer at Point Mugu Naval Air Station in Calif, then at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. He was a member of and active in the Association of Old Crows.

Ronald loved to fly and had a pilot's license for many years. He used to take his family on short flights in a Cessna from Santa Maria airport. While he lived in New Mexico he took up stunt flying and would relax by doing aerobatic tricks in a Citabria.

He is predeceased by his parents, wife Anna Fraher, son Ron Fraher and grandson Steven Stachkunas.

He is survived by his daughter Valerie (Brian) Stachkunas, Ventura, CA., son John (Claudia) Fraher, Ventura, CA., son Richard (Leticia) Fraher, St. Augustine, FL., several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 10800 Henderson Road, Ventura California on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Inurnment will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park next to his wife and son.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.