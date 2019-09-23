|
Ronald Jackson
Newbury Park - After a year long fight with emphysema, Ronald Jackson died at age 86 in his Newbury Park home surrounded by his wife of 49 years, his daughter, who was there for every step of his declining health, and his son-in-law.
No man lived closer to the motto: "Work Hard, Play Harder" than Ron did. He had a larger than life presence and the innate ability to light up every room, or in his case, every party. Because he was the party. His work friends nicknamed him "RONBO" because he never met a rule he couldn't break. Any one who knew him was familiar with his unique, methodical, head scratching, sometimes frightening, yet highly efficient ways to get sh*t done. His family simply called that the "Jackson Way" and never dared to question it.
He was an avid collector of working and mostly non-working refrigerators, salvaged 1970 opel cars, anything broken with a motor or missing a wheel..or two..or four, and storage units ranging from sheds to airplane hangers to shipping containers. A man with never ending projects and five too many sheds.
He was a mechanical and electrical engineer, merchant marine, world traveler, boatsman, mentor, teacher, the best drinking partner you ever met, everyone's favorite person, grand storyteller, loving husband, his family's hero, and someone that took care of the people he loved. He truly lived a life that had an impact on everyone he met.
He is forever loved and deeply missed by his wife (Lorene Jackson), his son (Ron Jackson), his daughter (Cindy "Teenybopp" Graber), his grandchildren (Jessie Graber, Chris Jackson, Jamie Graber, Angela Jackson), his son-in-law (Jim Graber) and his daughter-in-law (Judy Jackson). Our family promises to always keep the garage fridge filled with beer and to enjoy life as much as you did.
To accommodate Ron's wishes, a party overflowing with whiskey, vodka and Bud Light will be had to celebrate his incredible life. Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to "s Project".
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 23, 2019