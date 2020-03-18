|
|
Ronald Keith Freeland
Ronald Keith Freeland, loving husband, father of two children, died March 1, 2020, at age 84 years. Ron was born March 17,1935 in Bell, CA to Mildred and Robert Freeland.. Married to love of his life, Doreen in 1956, they moved to Ojai Valley in 1960, raising two daughters Kelly and Kim.
A true gentleman, he treated others with honesty and respect, living by his motto: Nobody is better than you, but you are no better than they;we are all created the same.
He appreciated hard work and the self made man. In addition to his full time job driving gasoline delivery trucks for Standard Oil, he would work on his income properties daily, for years sleeping only 4-5 hours. Using what little he had he would figure out a way to accomplish his goals. Once he moved a garden shed six blocks by balancing half the shed on roof of old Plymouth and other half balanced on wheelbarrow. While Doreen drove slowly, Ron pushed wheelbarrow and shed to its destination.
Ron worked hard but would have a date with Doreen every day at local coffee shop. They enjoyed their daily routine and made many friends and acquaintances over the years.
Ron believed in good nutrition, exercise and health becoming one of Ojai's first joggers in the early 1960's. He continued his daily jogs for his lifetime. He often stated he felt so fortunate to have lived a good healthy happy life.
He will be lovingly remembered by wife Doreen of 63 years; daughters Kelly (Bey) and Kim (Broman) (Cliff Broman); grandchildren Andrea Bey, Brett Bey, Aimee Martinez, and Clayton Broman; seven great grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be planned for late June. Memorial Donations can be made to HELP of Ojai.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020