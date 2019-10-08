|
Ronald Roger Heller
Camarillo - Ronald Heller passed away peacefully in his home on October 2nd.
Ron was born in 1944 to Edward and Christine Heller in Cincinnati, OH where he grew up with his 8 brothers and sisters. He was a proud and patriotic Navy sailor, enlisting at 17 and moving to California where he threw away his winter coat and (as he liked to say) "never looked back." Through his career Ron had the opportunity to live around the world, working in Ferrol, Spain as an advisor to the Spanish Navy in the mid 70s and as a civil servant in Washington DC in the late 80s. He ultimately returned back to California to continue his career until retirement in 2010.
Ron was an avid golfer and his passion for the game started at a young age when he caddied for Jack Nicklaus. One of his proudest claims to fame were his seven hole-in-ones. He was also a self-proclaimed red wine aficionado, and enjoyed his membership to several different wine clubs. You could oftentimes find him with a full glass of red wine, playing (and beating) anyone who dared challenge him to a game of cards or Scrabble.
Ron also loved to travel, and one of his dreams in life was to return to his old home in Spain. He was ultimately able to fulfill his dream, enjoying the last two weeks of his life adventuring around Europe on a cruise with the love of his life, Leslie.
Ron's crowning achievement in life was his family and he took pride in watching them thrive and grow. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward & Christine, brothers Jim and Terry, sister Joyce, and son Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Leslie, sons Richard and Douglas, daughter Allison, brothers Tommy and Gary, sisters Kay, Marilyn, and Jan, granddaughters Anyssa, Alex, and Anya, grandson Jake, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Sterling Hills Golf Course this Saturday, October 12th from 12:30-2:30pm. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend and share their fondest memories of Ron.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019