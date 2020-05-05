|
Ronald (Ronnie) Shelby Brooks
8/29/1946 - 4/21/2020
Strangers are just friends waiting to happen. - Will Rogers
Ronnie loved his family above all, he was a friend to all and he always had a good tale to tell.
Ronnie had the biggest heart, but it wasn't a strong one. He would say he died a good death; suddenly, in his sleep, in his own bed, beside his loving wife.
Ronnie was a California native son and was proud of his Portuguese and Basque heritage. He grew up a ranch boy playing on his grandfather's and parent's ranches in Santa Paula. He attended Saint Sebastian School and Church where he was an alter server. During this time, he joined Little League and it fostered a lifelong love of baseball and the Dodgers. Ronnie attended Santa Paula High School, graduating class of 1964. He was one of the "surfer dudes" who drove a Woody to Surfer's Point. Shortly after graduation, Ronnie was drafted and sent to Vietnam. He served his country well and was proud of his service in the U.S. Army. Ronnie returned to Santa Paula and continued to surf, ride his paint horse, Cherokee, and play ball. Ronnie coached Little League for 29 years and served with the local VFW for many years. He worked all his life and retired after working at the Ventura County Star for about 18 years. Ronnie and Debbie spent most of their time off on globetrotting adventures and visiting ballparks across the U.S. His best adventure was getting lost in Normandy, France. Ronnie enormously enjoyed watching his grandson's sporting events and taking pictures of them. Everybody loved Ronnie, aka Kartoon and Coach. We are broken-hearted without him, but so much better for having him in our lives.
Ronnie's life will forever be cherished by his wife Debbie Vierra, her son Billy, daughter Kellyn (aka Yebe) Flores (Luis Flores), son Shane Brooks, G-Pa to three grandchildren (Nathan, Andrew, and Grace), sister Kathy Socia (Greg Socia), niece Jennifer Schmidt (Jamie Schmidt), great-niece Taylor Schmidt, great-nephew Wyatt Schmidt, and too many cherished cousins to name here. Ronnie and his cousins were double cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him. His mother, MaryAnn Brooks (née Carricaburu/deceased) and Aunt Rita (née Carricaburu) Brooks married two brothers, Ronnie's father, William Shelby Brooks, deceased, and James Alvin Brooks, deceased.
A private immediate family only service will be held at Santa Paula Cemetery, limited due to the COVID19 restrictions. A memorial party will be forthcoming to celebrate Ronnie's great life and thank family and friends for their love and support as soon as restrictions are lifted.
