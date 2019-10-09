|
Ronald Spurr
Conway, AR - Ronald Spurr, 80, of Conway, AR (formerly of Ventura), went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. He was born August 31, 1939, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Myrl and Eleanor (Salkowitz) Spurr. Ron was preceded in death by his sisters, Gini and Merle Ann Spurr.
He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and had a fulfilling career in newspaper management. He devoted his life to providing the perfect life for his wife and family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; devoted wife of 56 years, Ann Spurr; daughters, D'Anna (David) Williams and Theresa (Brian) Luker; son, Mike (Christina) Spurr; brother, Robert (Elaine) Spurr; 13 grandchildren, two great grandsons, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 10:00am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway with private interment to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019