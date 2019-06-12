|
Ronald Sutton "Ron" Burns
Ventura - Our beloved husband and father, Ronald Sutton "Ron" Burns passed away peacefully in his Ventura home in the loving care of his family on June 5, 2019. He battled Parkinson's disease for 15 years as well as dementia in the last few years.
Ron was born on June 25, 1939 in San Bernardino, CA to Ellis Sutton Burns and Marita Aileen Rieker both whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Virginia "Ginger" Burns, their son Christopher Burns (Nina), daughter Michele Burns and grandchildren Andrew and Dylan.
After high school Ron enlisted in the Air Force for 4 years and was primarily stationed in Europe. When he returned home he courted and married Ginger and enrolled in college. He obtained his Masters Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling at California University Los Angeles. With their young son in tow they moved back to the San Bernardino area and he worked for the State of California and Redlands High School. After a few years he accepted a position with the Ventura County Superintendent of Schools as a Regional Occupational Program (ROP) Counselor working with high school students throughout Ventura County. He thoroughly enjoyed and loved working with the students. During this time their daughter Michele was born and they took up shell collecting, rock hounding, fossil collecting and snorkleing with both Michele and son Chris joining in the fun.
In 1998 after 28 years with ROP Ron retired. Ginger also retired and they began bird watching. It was a full time fascinating hobby that became the love of their life. They travelled to many parts of the world with bird check lists and binoculars in hand and made many new friends along the way.
Ron, You will be dearly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to Celebration of Life Memorial Services to be held on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 11am in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. In lieu of flowers please donate to , P. O. 5014 Hagerstown MD 21741-5014
Published in Ventura County Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019