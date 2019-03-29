|
|
Ronald Thomas Moore
Ventura, CA
Oct. 9, 1932 - Mar. 20, 2019
Oh Dad, how I miss you. Seeing your smiling face each morning reminded me just how lucky I am. To have to have such a dad to call my own is incredible and indeed an act of God.
Ronald Moore was born October 9, 1932 in Long Beach, California, to Exhilda Alice May Nevin and John Richardson Moore. He graduated from Whittier High School in 1950, and went on to get an associate's degree in Animal Husbandry. From there there he went to work at General Telephone Electronics, where he went on to work at the phone company on the CBC Port Hueneme Navy Base until retiring in 1994.
In In 1955 he met Shirley Stoltenberg through a mutual neighbor. Shirley once said, "when I first saw your dad, I thought he looked liked a movie star." Ron was equally impressed.
Their marriage lasted 62 years until the passing of Shirley. We believe he was heartbroken when she died, and went to Heaven 16 months later. If there is a mate for every shoe, Ronnie and Shirley certainly are that pair..
Ronnie loved to ride his bicycle and did so every day to way to work. He also thoroughly enjoyed hiking, taking day hikes in Santa Paula and as far as a few weeks in Utah. He also loved national parks where he slept under the stars and was truly at peace with our Lord.
Ron also had a special passion, and that was the Catholic Church. My mom and he never missed a Saturday night mass, and he received the Eucharist in his home until he passed. Thank you Merlinda!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019