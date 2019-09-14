Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Cemetery Park
Ronald W. Martinez Obituary
Ronald W. Martinez

Ventura - Age 58, born in Ventura, passed away July 30 in his home. Son of Benjamin and Lucia Martinez. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Laura, and his older sisters Lenore Castro and Virginia Graham. Ronny will be remembered for his deep empathy for all who needed a helping hand, and for his goofy sense of humor.

Celebration of life to take place at Cemetery Park on September 28 at 10:30 a.m. to 12:00.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
