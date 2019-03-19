|
Ronald Wayne Herrod
Yellville, AR
On March 10, 2019 our beloved brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Ronald Wayne Herrod, 63 of Yellville, AR went to be with the lord joining his mother and father, William (Bill) Oscar Herrod and Hazel Faye Herrod along with numerous aunts and uncles.
Ronnie was born July, 21, 1955 in Santa Paula, CA., where he lived a wonderful life with his family and friends. Ronnie worked 20+ years in the food and dairy industries retiring in Yellville, AR with his wife Lynne.
Ronnie is survived by his wife Lynne Davis Herrod, his daughter Amy Griffin, Son-in-Law Chris Griffin, grandchildren Kasey, Ashlee, Chris Griffin II and great grandson Chad Griffin all of Cave Junction, OR. Son, Dustin Herrod of Santa Paula, CA and grandson Damien Herrod of Bakersfield, CA. Lynne's children Brandon Janes and wife Tara, their children Taylor and Bryson of CA, daughter Crystal Russell and husband Troy, their children Parker and Corbin of Texas. Brother Gary Herrod and Sister in law Linda Herrod, brother Perry Herrod, nephew Brian Herrod and niece Meagan Herrod all of Santa Paula, CA., Sister Brenda Smith and brother in law Carlton Smith, nephews Brandon and Matthew Smith all of Yellville, AR., his Aunt Joyce of Missouri and numerous cousins and friends. Ronnie will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 19, 2019