Rory William (Willie) Weir
Ventura, CA
Rory William (Willie) Weir passed away suddenly on March 23, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1961 in Pomona, CA and was raised in Ventura, CA. He graduated high school from Temple Christian School in 1979. He attended Ventura College and worked in the HVAC industry. After being a Territory Sales Manager for many years, he recently managed several family properties in Southern California and Arizona.
Willie was always full of life and those who knew him well will describe him as unapologetically exuberant and gregarious as he engaged deeply with everyone he encountered in his everyday life. He recognized every person as one who had tremendous value in life and acknowledged that each one had a priceless story to tell. He will be remembered as the one who set the example of pure love and acceptance for all he knew.
Willie was preceded in death by his dear mother, Carolyn Rose Weir; his second wife, Cindy Lou Weir; and his beloved in-laws, Carlos and Alicia Baldenegro.
Willie is survived by his beloved wife, Angie Baldenegro Weir of Northridge, CA. Willie and Angie shared life together for 26 years and just celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. All who knew Willie and Angie were blessed to sense the great love and unity they had in one another.
Willie is also survived by his parents, Wayne and Lee Weir; his adult stepsons Isaac, Dustin and Trevor Clocherty; his sister, Julia Miller (Jim); stepbrothers Brian and Eric Oland; and siblings Alicia, Maria, Carlos (Anna) Baldenegro also 7 nieces and nephews (Kyle, Karlie, Julia, Theodore, Lina, Nico and Portia). Willie will be missed by all of his family and friends.
A memorial service for Willie will be held on April 13, 2019 at 10 AM at Lighthouse Bible Church in Simi Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Food Share, Inc. in Oxnard, CA or to your preferred food bank.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019