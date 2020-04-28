|
Rosa M. Irvine
Oxnard - Rosa Madeline (Fuller) Irvine, a long-time resident of Oxnard, passed away on April 24th at the age of 101 years.
Born in 1919 in West Yellowstone, MT, to David James Fuller and Carrie Mae (Rote) Fuller, she was the third of four siblings. Abram Fuller and Margaret Whitman preceded her in death, while Phyllis Wiman of Las Vegas survives her.
At the outbreak of WWII, Rosa moved to Seattle, WA to help with the war effort, building ships. There she met Pickens Washington Irvine, a widower with seven kids. They were married on 11 Sep 1945, nine days after the end of the war.
Of the seven step-children, Maynita Gehring and Charles Joseph preceded her in death. The remaining five are Mary Louise Gogal of Camano Island, WA, Helen Katherine Carlson of Richmond, CA , Pickens William of Oak Harbor, WA, Virginia Marie of Marysville, CA and David Francis of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Rosa and Pickens (Pick) had three boys, Gregory Wayne of Oxnard, Jeffrey Lance of Big Bear City, CA and John Allen of Mobile, AL., all of whom have survived her. Pick preceded her in death in 1974.
Rosa is blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and even some GGG-grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Anthony's church in Oxnard and volunteered for many years with the Livingston Foundation, who has helped her greatly in the last few years.
Rosa loved to travel and visited Europe and Australia with Pick. In her later years, she visited the Holy Lands and returned, feeling particularly close to the Holy Spirit, who was there to welcome her to Heaven.
Rosa will be laid to rest in a private family burial.
