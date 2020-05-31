Rosalee Middleton (Lowrey)



Camarillo - Rosalee Middleton passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26th, at nearly 87 years of age.



Born June 30th, 1933 in Neosho, Missouri to parents Leon and Lucy (Berry) Lowrey. Rosalee was the 3rd youngest in a family with seven siblings, and grew up on a humble homestead outside of town. Growing up she and her siblings would walk nearly a mile to attend a one-room country school house until the 8th grade.



She met her husband Garland Haroldean Middleton while attending Neosho High School and they graduated together in 1951.



They were married on October 10th, 1952, and as the story goes, he picked her up from school one day, she asked him where they were going, and he announced "we're going to get married!", then off they went, crossing the state line to elope in Huntsville, Arkansas.



She enjoyed her job as an operator for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Joplin, until 1959 when they set off to sunny southern California. It was there that she became a devoted mother of two boys, and enjoyed her time working at Weber's Bread Bakery.



She loved tending to her garden where she grew fruits and vegetables as well as many flowers, especially roses. She was particularly proud of her Ventura County Fair award-winning avocados. She stayed very close to her family despite the distance, and cherished the opportunities to travel back to Missouri to visit. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.



She lovingly and dutifully tended to her husband's ailing health, and spent the last years of her life being cared for by her sons.



Rosalee is survived by her sisters, Ila Jean Bacon, Ellen Jeffers and Bessie Lauffer, her two sons, Eric and Alan Middleton, her two grand-children, Kelly Fluke and Nicholas Middleton, and her great-grandchildren, Cash and Juliette Fluke.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Garland Middleton, her parents Leon and Lucy Lowrey, her brother Charles Lowrey and her sisters Eunice Wisehart, Virginia Hoppas, and Viola Smith.



She will be remembered most for her loving presence, sparkling smile, and her legendary biscuits and gravy.



Rosalee will be honored with a private family service on Friday June 5th, and thereafter laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura. Flowers can be sent to Griffin Family Funeral Chapel, 1075 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo California, 93010.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store