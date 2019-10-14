Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie De La Rosa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie De La Rosa Obituary
Rosalie De La Rosa (aka Chalia) went to heaven on October 8, 2019 to join her husband Juan (aka Johnny) De La Rosa, children and siblings.

A loving grandmother, mother, sister and friend. She was born in her grandmother's house, Carlota Aguayo to Rosa Guzman and Domingo Gonzales on September 4, 1921 in Rancho Sespe, California. Rosalie dedicated her life to raising her children. She spent her best years in Santa Paula Ca on Palm Ct with her husband Johnny and the light of her life her baby boy Alex De La Rosa Sr. along with her favorite grandchildren Amy, Alex Jr and Liz De La Rosa who devoted their entire lives to her form the day they were born until she left this earth. She enjoyed walking all around town going shopping, visiting her friends, cooking, watching novellas, listening to music and reading the Times and the Star. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, homemade flour tortillas, storytelling, strong will and blunt attitude. She will forever be missed and always be in our hearts.

She is survived by her De La Rosa babies Amy, Alex Jr, Liz and her lifelong family/best friends Viola De La Rosa from Saticoy CA, Dee De La Rosa from Santa Paula Ca, great grandbabies Alexander De La Rosa III, her favorite Johnny De La Rosa, Samantha, Savannah, Sophia De La Rosa & her favorite nephew Joe Ledesma from Santa Paula CA, along with many other distant relatives.

Services were held privately by immediate family members on October 10, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.