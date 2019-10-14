|
Rosalie De La Rosa (aka Chalia) went to heaven on October 8, 2019 to join her husband Juan (aka Johnny) De La Rosa, children and siblings.
A loving grandmother, mother, sister and friend. She was born in her grandmother's house, Carlota Aguayo to Rosa Guzman and Domingo Gonzales on September 4, 1921 in Rancho Sespe, California. Rosalie dedicated her life to raising her children. She spent her best years in Santa Paula Ca on Palm Ct with her husband Johnny and the light of her life her baby boy Alex De La Rosa Sr. along with her favorite grandchildren Amy, Alex Jr and Liz De La Rosa who devoted their entire lives to her form the day they were born until she left this earth. She enjoyed walking all around town going shopping, visiting her friends, cooking, watching novellas, listening to music and reading the Times and the Star. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, homemade flour tortillas, storytelling, strong will and blunt attitude. She will forever be missed and always be in our hearts.
She is survived by her De La Rosa babies Amy, Alex Jr, Liz and her lifelong family/best friends Viola De La Rosa from Saticoy CA, Dee De La Rosa from Santa Paula Ca, great grandbabies Alexander De La Rosa III, her favorite Johnny De La Rosa, Samantha, Savannah, Sophia De La Rosa & her favorite nephew Joe Ledesma from Santa Paula CA, along with many other distant relatives.
Services were held privately by immediate family members on October 10, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019