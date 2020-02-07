|
|
Rosalie Gloria Rico
Oxnard - Rosalie Gloria Rico, 62, of Oxnard, CA peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Rosalie was born on January 4, 1958, in Oxnard, CA to Raul and Dora Rico. She attended Santa Clara Elementary and graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1976. She also attended Ventura College and Cal State Northridge. In 1988, Rosalie became the director of Green Valley CDC (Oxnard) until 2002, when health issues forced an early retirement.
She is survived by her son, Alexander Rico (Perla Lopez), of Oxnard, CA; grandson, Alexander Rico, Jr. of Oxnard; mother, Dora F. Rico; brothers, Raul Rico, Jr and James Rico of Oxnard, CA.; sister, Patricia Rico Covarrubias (Sal Covarrubias); nephew, Christian Covarrubias, and niece, Camryn Covarrubias, of Tempe, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, Raul F. Rico.
A special thank you to the Doctors and staff of Saint John's Regional Medical Center, of Oxnard; Community Memorial Hospital, Victoria Care Center, of Ventura; DaVita Ventura Dialysis and Buena Vista Hospice, of Thousand Oaks for their professional care, help, and thoughtfulness.
A viewing and rosary will be held at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 N. A Street, Oxnard, CA. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Santa Clara Church, 323 S. "E" St., Oxnard, CA on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020