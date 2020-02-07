Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Rico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Gloria Rico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Gloria Rico Obituary
Rosalie Gloria Rico

Oxnard - Rosalie Gloria Rico, 62, of Oxnard, CA peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Rosalie was born on January 4, 1958, in Oxnard, CA to Raul and Dora Rico. She attended Santa Clara Elementary and graduated from Santa Clara High School in 1976. She also attended Ventura College and Cal State Northridge. In 1988, Rosalie became the director of Green Valley CDC (Oxnard) until 2002, when health issues forced an early retirement.

She is survived by her son, Alexander Rico (Perla Lopez), of Oxnard, CA; grandson, Alexander Rico, Jr. of Oxnard; mother, Dora F. Rico; brothers, Raul Rico, Jr and James Rico of Oxnard, CA.; sister, Patricia Rico Covarrubias (Sal Covarrubias); nephew, Christian Covarrubias, and niece, Camryn Covarrubias, of Tempe, AZ. She was preceded in death by her father, Raul F. Rico.

A special thank you to the Doctors and staff of Saint John's Regional Medical Center, of Oxnard; Community Memorial Hospital, Victoria Care Center, of Ventura; DaVita Ventura Dialysis and Buena Vista Hospice, of Thousand Oaks for their professional care, help, and thoughtfulness.

A viewing and rosary will be held at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 N. A Street, Oxnard, CA. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Santa Clara Church, 323 S. "E" St., Oxnard, CA on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -