Rosalie Stewart
Port Hueneme - Mrs. Rosalie (nee Merriman) Stewart, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother entered into the Lord's presence on December 26, 2019 at age 92. Rosalie was born April 4, 1927 on the Merriman family farm near Mound City, Kansas as the youngest of four daughters born to Samuel James Merriman and the former Keziah Coon.
She graduated from Pittsburg State University (PSU) in 1949 with a degree in Elementary Education and was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She met her husband William "Bill" Bullock Stewart Jr at PSU. They were married in 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rosalie worked as an elementary school teacher through Bill's graduation from dental school in 1955. She joined Bill as a Navy wife proceeding to live in Kansas, Missouri, New York, Guam, and Long Beach, CA, before they settled in Port Hueneme, CA, in 1961.
Throughout her life, Rosalie volunteered in a number of capacities supporting the arts, education, Scouting, and spiritual organizations including the Navy Seabee Chapel, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Officer's Wives Clubs, American Association of University Women, Church Women United, numerous PTAs, all things Hueneme High, and Navy League.
Her service and contributions were recognized by the Parkview PTA with an Honorary Service Award. She was also honored on Mother's Day 1977 for her volunteerism and parenting in an article titled "Her Day" published in the Oxnard "Press Courier" newspaper. Rosalie was recently recognized by the City of Port Hueneme Historical Society with the People Making a Difference Award.
She will be dearly missed by her relatives and the many longtime friends made through the years. Rosalie was a tireless mother, wife, volunteer, and sister walking in Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters-Viola Marie (Everette) Specker, Ruth (Wesley) Wurtz, and Ora Belle Merriman, son-in-law Rex Johnston, and granddaughter Rosalie Ellen O'Hara.
She is survived by her husband Bill, LCDR (Ret.), U.S. Navy, 32nd degree Mason and Legion of Honor Shriner; seven children-William Bullock Stewart III, Sandra Stewart Johnston, Bunny Elizabeth (Tom Porras) Stewart RN, CAPT James Terrence (Carol) Stewart USN(Ret), LTC Rosemary Ellen (Timothy) O'Hara USA(Ret), COL John Richard (Maria) Stewart USA(Ret), and Ronald Scott Stewart; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the organizations or charities Rosalie supported: , Tres Condados Council Girl Scouts of the USA, Ventura County Council Boy Scouts of America, American Association of University Women, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Navy League.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11am on January 10, 2020, at Camino del Sol Funeral Home, 200 North C Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, with viewing preceding at 9:00am-10:45am. Information on the reception will be announced at the service.
Published in Ventura County Star on Jan. 5, 2020