Rosalie Zebruk Palamar Myers



On September 17, 2015, Rosalie passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 95 in Ventura, CA, shortly after a visit from family.



She was a Ventura resident for over 40-years.



Rosalie was born on October 24, 1924 in Old Forge, PA to Stephen Zebruk and Sofia Zokowski Zebruk.



She graduated from Old Forge High School in 1941, and enjoyed a young career in New York City.



In 1950, she married Bernard John Palamar, who perished in 1958. In 1968, she married Harold Burk Myers, who died of natural causes in 2015.



She was the devoted Mother of two and Grandmother to two, all of whom survived her.



Rosalie enjoyed travel, and was a revered friend of many people around the world.



Please address correspondence to Rosalie1@gmail.com.









