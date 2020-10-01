1/1
Rosalie Zebruk Palamar Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Zebruk Palamar Myers

On September 17, 2015, Rosalie passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 95 in Ventura, CA, shortly after a visit from family.

She was a Ventura resident for over 40-years.

Rosalie was born on October 24, 1924 in Old Forge, PA to Stephen Zebruk and Sofia Zokowski Zebruk.

She graduated from Old Forge High School in 1941, and enjoyed a young career in New York City.

In 1950, she married Bernard John Palamar, who perished in 1958. In 1968, she married Harold Burk Myers, who died of natural causes in 2015.

She was the devoted Mother of two and Grandmother to two, all of whom survived her.

Rosalie enjoyed travel, and was a revered friend of many people around the world.

Please address correspondence to Rosalie1@gmail.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved