Rosalind Frances Callisto
Simi Valley, CA
Rosalind Frances Callisto, 98, passed away on March 5, 2019. Rosalind was a five- year resident of the Sunrise Adult Living facility in Simi Valley. She is survived by her son John, and his wife Christine, Cooley, of Simi Valley, and her daughter Joyce Ross, of Leawood, Kansas. She also leaves behind eight grand children and 14 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1305 Royal Ave., Simi Valley, on April 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 4, 2019