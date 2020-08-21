Rosalio N. RodriguezMontalvo/Ventura - It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Rosalio N. Rodriguez on Sunday August 16, 2020. Rosalio passed away at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura California from a sudden illness.Rosalio was born on October 27, 1929 in Zacatecas Mexico. He moved to the county of Ventura, California and was a long time resident in the small town of Montalvo.Rosalio loved to garden and had the most beautiful roses on the block. He also took pride in his vegetable garden. His specialty was his chilies and beautiful red tomato's.Rosalio had unconditional love for all of his family. Rosalio was preceded in death of loving wife for over fifty-five years Victoria P. Rodriguez, Daughter Magdalena Rodriguez (Nena), oldest son Richard C. Rodriguez, youngest son Robert R. Rodriguez.Rosalio was survived by his two daughters Martha E. Garcia (Earl), Marlene V. Mendez (Anthony Mendez), grandchildren Jesse Herrera and family, Adrian Herrera and family, Gilbert Herrera, Philip Zuniga, Christina Coursen and family, Maricela Castillanos and family, Sonya Light and family, Jo "Sophia" Garcia, Richard C. Rodriguez and family, Joseph Arroyo Rodriguez.Rosalio also had several great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, numerous cousins and other family members, and lots of dear friends. Rosalio touched many lives and will be dearly missed.Funeral services honoring the life of Rosalio Rodriguez will begin with the recitation of the rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday August 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 10800 Henderson Road Ventura, followed by the mass, with the committal and burial to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.