Services
Skillin-Carroll Mortuary
738 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 525-3391
Graveside service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Paula Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosann Mears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosann Mears


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosann Mears Obituary
Rosann Mears, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from Alzheimers. Rosann was born on January 20, 1931 in Romeo, Michigan.

After graduating high school in 1949 she attended Michigan State Normal College graduating in 1953. She continued her college education from The University of Michigan graduating with a Masters Degree in Child Development. Rosann started her teaching career in Trenton, Michigan for five years then made a move to Torrance, California where she taught for four years. The next thirty five years Rosann joined the faculty of the Santa Paula Elementary School District, where she taught at Glen City Elementary and Barbara Webster Elementary until retirement in 1997.

She is survived by her husband Chuck and his children, Kim Dennison ( Danny) daughters Ashley and Amber, Chris Pruessing ( Tony) daughter Lauren and son Austin, and Charles "Skip" Mears, her brother professor Dr. Robert Evans, nieces Sharon, Claudia, Betsy, Rose Marie, and the many family and friends now mourning her loss.

There will be a graveside service for Rosann at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 30, at Santa Paula Cemetery.

Instead of sending gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations to SPARC ( animal rescue) in Santa Paula be made in Rosann's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Skillin Funeral Home, 738 Santa Paula Street in Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now