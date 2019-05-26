|
|
Rosann Mears, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from Alzheimers. Rosann was born on January 20, 1931 in Romeo, Michigan.
After graduating high school in 1949 she attended Michigan State Normal College graduating in 1953. She continued her college education from The University of Michigan graduating with a Masters Degree in Child Development. Rosann started her teaching career in Trenton, Michigan for five years then made a move to Torrance, California where she taught for four years. The next thirty five years Rosann joined the faculty of the Santa Paula Elementary School District, where she taught at Glen City Elementary and Barbara Webster Elementary until retirement in 1997.
She is survived by her husband Chuck and his children, Kim Dennison ( Danny) daughters Ashley and Amber, Chris Pruessing ( Tony) daughter Lauren and son Austin, and Charles "Skip" Mears, her brother professor Dr. Robert Evans, nieces Sharon, Claudia, Betsy, Rose Marie, and the many family and friends now mourning her loss.
There will be a graveside service for Rosann at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 30, at Santa Paula Cemetery.
Instead of sending gifts or flowers, the family asks that donations to SPARC ( animal rescue) in Santa Paula be made in Rosann's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Skillin Funeral Home, 738 Santa Paula Street in Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019