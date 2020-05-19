|
|
Rosario "Huera/Rosie" Cardoza
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our mother Rosario "Huera/Rosie" Cardoza at the age of 83. She was born in Santa Paula on Dec 11, 1936. A life-long county resident, she lived in Ojai, Fillmore and Ventura. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Macario Medrano and Rosario Guerra. She grew up in Santa Paula where she knew so many people she would have to clarify how she knew them- as family, friend or "like that".
In 1962, she met and later married Henry Cardoza. They raised Rudy, Tina, Gilbert, Rosie and Henry Jr. Once the children were older, she got a job as a teacher's aide for migrant students at Fillmore High School (late 70's).
After about 10 years, she returned to full-time homemaking in Ojai. In 1989, she became the fulltime caregiver for Rosie; who was paralyzed in a car accident. She was her caregiver for 18 years, during this time she divorced Henry and moved back to Santa Paula where she lived until May 2011.
Our mom was a strong woman who did not mince words. She either liked you or she didn't. She had a sense of humor that ranged from silly to (most would say) inappropriate. She used her humor in all situations-if you were sad- she could make you laugh. She became everyone's grandma at the Ventura Street apartments.
She was stronger than she gave herself credit for. As a caregiver, she refused help from anyone- only she could provide the best care for her daughter. The death of Rudy (2006) and Rosie (2007) was devastating for her, though she never showed it.
At the age of 75, she moved to Ventura at which time she was able to focus on her and her happiness. Her greatest joy came from seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her trips to the 99-cent store and Del Taco.
She died on May 16, 2020 due to complications from dementia. Mom, we pray that your loved ones were there to greet you and that your pain has ended.
Huera is preceded in death by her parents, son Rudy Cardoza Sr. and daughter Rosie Cardoza. She is survived by her children Tina Medrano, Gilbert Cardoza Sr. (Rosa) and Henry Cardoza Jr., sisters Ruth Borjas and Esther Garcia, numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19 mandates, funeral service and interment will be private.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 22, 2020