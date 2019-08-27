|
Rosaura Cruz Hernandez
- - Rosaura Cruz Hernandez entered Heaven's gate on Sunday August 18, 2019. Born January 13, 1960 in Guanajuato Mexico, to (the late) Clara Flores and Adam Flores. At an early age, she crossed the border seeking a better life. Once in the United States Rosaura worked in the lemon field. She went on and worked from home as a sales representative selling health supplements and insurance to make a living while caring for her children. Rosaura was an active member in her church community and served as a Legion of Mary member for many years. Rosaura loved to sing, garden and cook homemade dishes for her family. Married to (the late) Guadalupe Jose Hernandez for 25 years together they raised 7 children with love and faith in The Lord.
Rosaura is survived by her seven children: Marla Marquez, Natalie Griego, Raquel Hernandez, Olivia Hernandez, Emiliano Hernandez, Jose Hernandez, Clara Hernandez. And her nine grandchildren Miguel Gonzalez, Angela Gonzalez, Joseph Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, Sophia Gonzalez, D'lyla Hernandez, Laurence Jr. Griego, Nathaniel Griego, and Lianna Hernandez.
The family will be receiving guests Thursday, August, 29, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Santa Clara Catholic Church. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment will follow to the Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Fond memories and expression of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangeloxnard.com for the Hernandez family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel. 805-487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 27, 2019