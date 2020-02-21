|
|
Rose Evelyn Grace
Reseda - Rose Grace, formerly of Ventura, passed away peacefully at the Los Angeles Jewish Home in Reseda, CA, on February 15, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1930, to Anna Ethel and Samuel L. Grace of Worcester, Massachusetts. She was the sixth of seven children, the trendsetter of the family, the first to leave Worcester for New York, joining the Woman Marines during the Korean War, then moving to California in the early 1960's.
Her older sister, Alice, followed soon afterward, bringing her daughter, Marion.
The devotion between them was extraordinary. When Alice suffered a stroke in 1987, Rose took time off of work to care for her and help her recover. They lived together more than sixty years, inseparable pals, bringing much joy and camaraderie to their home.
Rose was a popular resident during her six years at the Jewish Home. She had a quick smile, a funny comment, and welcoming personality towards everyone she met. Immediately, you knew her love and compassion for people was genuine.
Rose always identified herself as a Marine, proudly following local military events and joining in veteran's groups. Wherever she went, people delighted in her joy for life, her upbeat personality, and her quick comedic comebacks to both strangers and friends alike. Even into her eighties, she had boundless energy, moving quickly and tirelessly through the halls of the Jewish Home, greeting residents and guests. She will be sorely missed.
Rose leaves her brother, Irving Grace, her nieces Marion Lapan, and Husband Ray Wood, Marjorie Grace-Sayers, Jeff Sayers, Debbie Grace, Anna Grace, Jim Blanc, four grandnieces and two grand nephews. Rose is preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Lapan and Gertrude Leventhal, and brothers Jacob, Myer, and Stephen Grace.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, 11 a.m. at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, CA
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Los Angeles Jewish Home, 7150 Tampa Avenue, Reseda, CA. 91335.
Rose has been entrusted to the care of Otto & Son's Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors - (805) 483-1072
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020