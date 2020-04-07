Services
Santa Clara Cemetery and Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N. “H” Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(310) 836-5500
Rose Avila
Rose M. Avila Obituary
Oxnard - Rose Martinez Avila, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, made the journey to her eternal home on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at the age of 83.

Rose was born on January 4, 1937 in Los Angeles to Eloisa and Salvador Martinez, who were both hard working migratory farm workers. For much of her young adult life she worked in a lemon packing plant. Later on, she worked as an in-home caregiver, and then as a housekeeper. After retiring, Rose dedicated over 20 years of her life to volunteering at Saint John's Regional Medical Center as a eucharistic minister, and as a cashier in the gift shop. She truly loved being there, and felt that her volunteership was some of the most rewarding work that she had done. Rose enjoyed the company of the ladies that she worked with while getting to know the staff and visitors that would stop by.

Rose had a love for the simple things in life. She loved to dance the night away, to twirl and sway in the arms of her dear husband Joe. She found joy in nature; her heart yearned for the mountains, to climb in trees, to hear the call of wild birds. At home Rose loved puttering around in her garden, seeing all of her flowers and plants blossom and grow. She also loved cooking delicious meals that she would whip up out of nothing. And of course she loved putting her TV on full blast to hear her daytime talk shows like Dr. Phil and Caso Cerrado while she did her word search. But most of all, she loved her family. She believed that her family was what gave her life, and it was a tremendous source of pride for her.

Rose is survived by her daughters Lydia Butler and Gina Avila, granddaughters (aka "little chickadees") Christina and Ashley Butler, and her sisters Linda Chavez, Mary Jimenez, and Gloria Stonham. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Joe E. Avila, their son, Joe R. Avila Jr., as well as her siblings Sylvester Martinez, Alfred Martinez, Elodia Lopez, and Angie Barragan. A burial was held on April 3rd, 2020, at the Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, with a service in her honor to convene at a future date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
