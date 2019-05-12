|
Rose Marie Hazeltine
Ventura - Rose Marie Hazeltine died unexpectedly on May 2, 2019, at home with her husband John Hazeltine. Rose, who was known for her passion for all things Asian, going on cruises with John and peanut butter (especially pie at the Purple Pie Place on her annual visit to John's hometown of Custer, South Dakota), passed peacefully in her sleep.
She was born February 20, 1932, in Coloma, Michigan, to the late William Francis and Margaret (Leque) Connell. Rose married William "Bill" Tipton on September 25, 1965, in Ventura. Bill preceded Rose in death. She and John Carton Hazeltine were married May 30, 2002 aboard ship at Port Hueneme. The couple then took a cruise to Alaska.
Cruising was a major part of Rose's life as she and John traveled the world, including the South Pacific, Mediterranean, Caribbean and Antarctica.
Rose was particularly fond of Asian art and culture. She became passionate about Asia while her husband was stationed on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Rose joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 and she retired from the Ventura Police Department.
Retirement was anything but for Rose, who volunteered with the Ventura County Maritime Museum and Community Memorial Hospital for many years. She was also a longtime volunteer at the Oxnard Strawberry Festival and the Ventura County Fair. Rose was an active member of the Channel Islands Yacht Club at her death.
Rose is survived by her brothers, Phillip (Lynda) Connell of Coloma, Mich., and William "Bill" Connell of Benton Harbor, Mich. and Fla.; as well as numerous nephews and nieces, including Mark Graham of Morro Bay. She will also be missed by her extensive network of friends and neighbors.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019