Rose Marie Luna
Santa Paula - Our beloved Mother Rose Marie Luna and Beloved Wife to our Father Luis Luna passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Our Mother had a glorious life of 81 years. Born May 18th, 1938 in Oxnard, California.
Our Mother is survived by her husband Luis C. Luna, and her 3 children, Lisa, Ricky and Troy, 2 Grandchildren Melanie Becker and Jason Romanello, and 6 Great Grandchildren Skyler, Arianna Rose, Austin, Heath, Harlow Rose and Charlotte Rose. Sister Gloria Borrego and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 31st 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard. Committal & Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Rose' name located under Recent Obituaries.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019