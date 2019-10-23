Services
Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services
830 East Santa Paula Street
Santa Paula, CA 93060
(805) 229-7054
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
323 South E Street
Oxnard, CA
Rose Marie Luna


1938 - 2019
Rose Marie Luna Obituary
Rose Marie Luna

Santa Paula - Our beloved Mother Rose Marie Luna and Beloved Wife to our Father Luis Luna passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Our Mother had a glorious life of 81 years. Born May 18th, 1938 in Oxnard, California.

Our Mother is survived by her husband Luis C. Luna, and her 3 children, Lisa, Ricky and Troy, 2 Grandchildren Melanie Becker and Jason Romanello, and 6 Great Grandchildren Skyler, Arianna Rose, Austin, Heath, Harlow Rose and Charlotte Rose. Sister Gloria Borrego and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 31st 2019 at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard. Committal & Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.

For map and directions to ceremony locations and to sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit our website: www.santapaulafuneralhome.com and click on Rose' name located under Recent Obituaries.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned & Operated ROBERT REY GARCIA JR FUNERAL SERVICES, Santa Paula, CA 805.229.7054
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019
