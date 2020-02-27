|
|
Rose Marie Miller
Camarillo - Rose Marie Miller, age 91, passed away at her home in Camarillo, California on February 22. She was born on a farm near Wentworth, Missouri, the third and youngest child of Paul Kutz and Esther (Heidlage) Kutz. She graduated from high school in Pierce City, Missouri, and later attended Southwest Missouri State College, where she received her bachelor's degree, and the University of Wisconsin, where she earned a Master's Degree. After college, Rose Marie taught English and Spanish in high schools in Missouri, Illinois, and finally California, where she settled permanently.
In 1960 she married Charles Evans Miller, an employee of the state of California. During their married life Charles and Rose Marie lived in both the Los Angeles and Sacramento areas before retiring to Camarillo. They enjoyed cross-country car trips and camping. He passed away in 2007. She is survived by her four children: Roger Miller, of Sacramento, California; Mark Miller, of San Francisco, California; Gary Miller, of Boston, Massachusetts; and Charlene Miller, of Playa del Rey, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020